Dr. Lauren Fletcher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Fletcher, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Fletcher, DO is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from A T Still University - Kirksville Campus (COM).
Dr. Fletcher works at
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Ophthalmology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 5101, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fletcher?
Good
About Dr. Lauren Fletcher, DO
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1336586361
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Michigan - DMC/Wayne State University (GME)
- St John Oakland Hospital (GME)
- St John Oakland Hospital (GME)
- A T Still University - Kirksville Campus (COM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fletcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fletcher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fletcher works at
Dr. Fletcher has seen patients for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Farsightedness and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fletcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fletcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fletcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fletcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.