Dr. Lauren Ficks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ficks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Ficks, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lauren Ficks, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Ficks works at
Primary Medical2772 Johnson Dr Ste 200, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 642-1430
Community Memorial Hospital for Family Health242 E Harvard Blvd Ste C, Santa Paula, CA 93060 Directions (805) 525-9595
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ficks?
She spent an hour explaining all my lab results. After a horrible experience at Dr. Chochinov, she rectified everything and followed up on everything they did not. So glad to have found her!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609912666
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Ficks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ficks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ficks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ficks works at
Dr. Ficks has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ficks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ficks speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ficks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ficks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ficks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ficks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.