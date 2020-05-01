Dr. Lauren Elson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Elson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Elson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA.
Dr. Elson works at
Locations
-
1
Nathan R Shaller Center Inc65 Walnut St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-9144
-
2
Nwas2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 219-1230
-
3
Spaulding Hospital for Continuing Medical Care Cambridge1575 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 876-4344
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Elson without reservation. I have had a 4 year relationship with her starting a few years before I needed hip surgery. I was horrified about getting the surgery which I ultimately needed; Dr. Elson was very sensitive to my fears and helped me find a PT and put off the surgery for a couple years. Since then, I have seen her for a number of conditions - she is thorough, professional and very encouraging about treatments, including some that work well but aren't as well known or accepted by less open-minded physicians (i.e., she is a great balance of an MD with an open mind to fact based alternative treatments). For the record, I am a physician's son - by which I mean to say that I am not intimidated by doctors and am comfortable asking questions of them (and I know how I should be treated). I am genuinely surprised at the negative reviews here but have to wonder if those are from 'difficult' patients.
About Dr. Lauren Elson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1366600892
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Elson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Elson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.