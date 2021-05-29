Dr. Lauren Elreda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elreda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Elreda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Elreda, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Elreda works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Maternal Fetal Medicine5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elreda?
Dr. Elreda is very detailed in explaining my diagnosis. She answered all my questions with clarity. She's caring and on time with her appointments. I would recommend Dr. Elredar. She's the best.
About Dr. Lauren Elreda, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1952479073
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Queens
- Ross University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elreda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elreda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elreda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elreda works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Elreda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elreda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elreda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elreda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.