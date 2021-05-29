Overview

Dr. Lauren Elreda, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Elreda works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.