Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Elliott, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Elliott, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Elliott works at
Locations
Arman C. Moshyedi MD LLC1829 Reisterstown Rd Ste 460, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (443) 637-2948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Elliott has been wonderful to work with. She has a kind, gentle personality that is very comforting. I never feel rushed and sm very comfortable discussing what I am experiencing. I strongly recommend her to anyone looking for this type of care.
About Dr. Lauren Elliott, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1124247390
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
