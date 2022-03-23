Overview

Dr. Lauren Eisenberg, DO is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center - Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Eisenberg works at Rio Grande Urology in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.