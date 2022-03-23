Dr. Lauren Eisenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Eisenberg, DO
Dr. Lauren Eisenberg, DO is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center - Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Rio Grande Urology7420 Remcon Cir Ste A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 505-7680
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Eisenberg takes her time and carefully explains procedures and options. Visit is never rushed and I appreciate her attention to my concerns.
About Dr. Lauren Eisenberg, DO
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1053511279
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center - Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
- University of North Texas Health Science Center - Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Urological Surgery
Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenberg has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eisenberg speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.