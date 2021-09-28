Dr. Lauren Ehrhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Ehrhart, MD
Dr. Lauren Ehrhart, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine10290 RIDGEGATE CIR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6588
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Ehrhart saw me through my entire IVF process: work-up, egg retrieval, 3 embryo transfers. Thanks to her and her team, I brought home a healthy baby in 2020. She has been through IVF herself, and understands the process not only as a doctor but as a patient. She is very sensitive and thoughtful when listening to her patient's concerns. She takes on your case as HER case, and failure is not an option for her. She is an effective doctor and a committed professional. I recommend her all the time. Despite being an excellent desk doctor, she is a wonderful practitioner. I have had IVF related procedures done by a variety of medical professionals and Dr. Ehrhart is the only one I trust to do it efficiently and as painlessly as possible. I cannot recommend her enough.
About Dr. Lauren Ehrhart, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1083856652
- R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Dr. Ehrhart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehrhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehrhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehrhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehrhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehrhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehrhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.