Dr. Lauren Dudley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lauren Dudley, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.
Berkshire Internists of Bmc777 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 499-8551
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Fairview Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1508028291
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Dudley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dudley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dudley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudley has seen patients for Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dudley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.