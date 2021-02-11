Overview

Dr. Lauren Ditta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Ditta works at Hamilton Eye Institute in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.