Dr. Lauren Ditta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Ophthalmologists
- TN
- Memphis
- Dr. Lauren Ditta, MD
Dr. Lauren Ditta, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Ditta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Ditta works at
Locations
-
1
Hamilton Eye Institute930 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (866) 870-5570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Esotropia
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Astigmatism
- View other providers who treat B-Scan Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Exophoria
- View other providers who treat Extraocular Muscle Surgery
- View other providers who treat Farnsworth Lantern Test
- View other providers who treat Farsightedness
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heterophoria
- View other providers who treat Hypertropia
- View other providers who treat Hypotropia
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Nearsightedness
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Strabismus Surgery
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Eye
- View other providers who treat Vision Screening
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anisocoria
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blindness
- View other providers who treat Blocked Tear Duct
- View other providers who treat Cataract
- View other providers who treat Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinal Scars
- View other providers who treat Color Blindness
- View other providers who treat Contusion of the Eyeball
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
- View other providers who treat Corneal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Corneal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disorders of Globe
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Duane Retraction Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Esophoria
- View other providers who treat Excision of Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Eye Test
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Spasm
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Surgery
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body Removal from Eye
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Histoplasmosis
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyphema
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Keratoconus
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Mechanical Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Monofixation Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Ocular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Orbital Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Paralytic Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Progressive High Myopia
- View other providers who treat Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
- View other providers who treat Repair of Eye Laceration
- View other providers who treat Retinal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Retinal Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Retinal Vein Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Retinoblastoma
- View other providers who treat Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Senile Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Tear Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trichiasis
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Hemorrhage
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ditta?
Dr. Ditta is so patient and kind. My son has autism, and has been terrified of the medical equipment, and she explains everything to him and modifies her approach to make sure he is comfortable and feels safe. We are so blessed to have her as our doctor!
About Dr. Lauren Ditta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417190877
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ditta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ditta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ditta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ditta works at
Dr. Ditta has seen patients for Lazy Eye and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ditta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ditta speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.