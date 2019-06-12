Overview

Dr. Lauren Dimen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Dimen works at Huntington Hospital in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.