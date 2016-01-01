Dr. Derhodge accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauren Derhodge, DO
Overview
Dr. Lauren Derhodge, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and ECMC Health Campus.
Dr. Derhodge works at
Locations
Talkiatry109 W 27th St Ste 5S, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 634-5311
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Derhodge, DO
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Derhodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Derhodge works at
Dr. Derhodge has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT).
Dr. Derhodge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derhodge.
