Overview

Dr. Lauren Davis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Pontchartrain Sleep Medicine in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.