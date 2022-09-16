Dr. Lauren Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Davis, MD
Dr. Lauren Davis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Foot & Ankle Health Center LLC802 W 10th Ave Ste 2, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My wife and I both think she’s TERRIFIC ! Sleep studies and CPAP machine adjustments .
About Dr. Lauren Davis, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740242221
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Center of New Orleans
- LSU Medical Center of New Orleans
- LSU Medical Center of New Orleans
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
