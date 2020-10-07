Dr. Lauren Daman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Daman, MD
Dr. Lauren Daman, MD is a Dermatologist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Lauren A Daman MD PC100 Retreat Ave Ste 603, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-3533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr Daman since 1999. He is caring, thorough and concerned about my overall health, not just determatology related issues. He diagnosed a melanoma which was found early and consistently continues to provide excellent care.
About Dr. Lauren Daman, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1053489864
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Daman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daman has seen patients for Hair Loss, Warts and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Daman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.