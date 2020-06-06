See All Orthopedic Surgeons in South Miami, FL
Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
Dr. Lauren Crocco, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Crocco works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Coral Gables, FL.

Locations

    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    6200 Sunset Dr Ste 604, South Miami, FL 33143
    Champaign Dental Group
    8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 410W, Miami, FL 33176
    Coral Gables
    1150 Campo Sano Ave Ste 301, Coral Gables, FL 33146

  Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  Doctors Hospital
  Miami Cancer Institute
  South Miami Hospital
  West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Broken Arm
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Wrist Fracture
    Aetna
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Dimension Health
    Dimension International
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Global Excel Insurance
    Healthfirst
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    MagnaCare
    Medica
    Medicare
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    Oxford Health Plans
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 06, 2020
    Fantastic orthopedic surgeon. Tremendous bedside manner. My surgical procedure was very easy and painless. I highly recommend her orthopedic services!
    Joseph R. Colletti — Jun 06, 2020
    About Dr. Lauren Crocco, MD

    Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
    English
    1427286723
    Education & Certifications

    Orthopedic Trauma, Harvard Orthopaedic Trauma Initiative, Boston, Mass.
    Orthopedic Surgery, Montefiore Medical Center/University Hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, N.Y.
    Montefiore Medical Center, The University Hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Crocco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Crocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

