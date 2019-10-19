Dr. Lauren Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Chavez, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Chavez, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med.
Dr. Chavez works at
Locations
Clearwaves PC1120 JUAN TABO BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Directions (505) 888-3733
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chavez and her staff were fantastic! My eyebrow tattoos are now virtually undetectable to the naked eye after 3 to 4 treatments. When I went in for my consultation, I was immediately struck by Dr. Chavez’s complete honesty and professionalism. She explained the process and the difficulty of removing cosmetic inks. She did not set unrealistic expectations and explained that this might not be a quick fix. She also explained potential side effects, like potential skin darkening. She started with a small test area to see how my skin would respond before beginning treatment. Any skin darkening I may have experienced was short-lived. The layers of cosmetic inks disappeared with each treatment, transitioning from brown to auburn to yellow and finally back to normal skin tones. I am so thankful I took a chance on Clearwaves! Yes, I recommend them!
About Dr. Lauren Chavez, MD
Cosmetic Dermatology
27 years of experience
English, Spanish
NPI: 1386753283
Education & Certifications
- American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- University Of New Mexico
Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez works at
Dr. Chavez speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.