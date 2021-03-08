See All Dermatologists in Valparaiso, IN
Dr. Lauren Cerullo, MD

Dermatology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lauren Cerullo, MD is a Dermatologist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.

Dr. Cerullo works at Dermio Direct Dermatology in Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermio Direct Dermatology
    2000 Roosevelt Rd Ste 204, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 322-8690
  2. 2
    Dermio
    1351 Silhavy Rd # A, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 228-4200
    Monday
    10:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 08, 2021
    Have seen Dr Cerullo 3 times so far. Waiting time is very minimal, She takes her time, and is very professional. Highly recommend!
    — Mar 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Lauren Cerullo, MD
    About Dr. Lauren Cerullo, MD

    Dermatology
    17 years of experience
    English
    1144418914
    Education & Certifications

    University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    Rush University Med Ctr
    Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Georgetown University
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Cerullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cerullo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cerullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cerullo works at Dermio Direct Dermatology in Valparaiso, IN. View the full address on Dr. Cerullo’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerullo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerullo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

