Dr. Lauren Cerullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Cerullo, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Cerullo, MD is a Dermatologist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.
Dr. Cerullo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermio Direct Dermatology2000 Roosevelt Rd Ste 204, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 322-8690
-
2
Dermio1351 Silhavy Rd # A, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 228-4200Monday10:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cerullo?
Have seen Dr Cerullo 3 times so far. Waiting time is very minimal, She takes her time, and is very professional. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Lauren Cerullo, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1144418914
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- Rush University Med Ctr
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Georgetown University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerullo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerullo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cerullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerullo works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerullo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerullo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.