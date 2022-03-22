Dr. Lauren Carcas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carcas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Carcas, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Carcas, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Carcas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cancer Care Plantation Suite 4101228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carcas?
Dr. Carcas and Maria Hellkamp listen to my concerns and show a genuine interest in my wellbeing.
About Dr. Lauren Carcas, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770729543
Education & Certifications
- Hematology-Oncology, Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.|Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
- Internal Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla., Served as Chief Resident
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carcas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carcas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carcas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carcas works at
Dr. Carcas has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carcas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carcas speaks Spanish.
164 patients have reviewed Dr. Carcas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carcas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carcas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carcas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.