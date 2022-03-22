See All Hematologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Lauren Carcas, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (164)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lauren Carcas, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Carcas works at Miami Cancer Institute in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Care Plantation Suite 410
    1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 164 ratings
Patient Ratings (164)
5 Star
(160)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 22, 2022
Dr. Carcas and Maria Hellkamp listen to my concerns and show a genuine interest in my wellbeing.
— Mar 22, 2022
About Dr. Lauren Carcas, MD

  • Hematology & Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1770729543
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hematology-Oncology, Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.|Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
Residency
  • Internal Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla., Served as Chief Resident
Medical Education
  • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Hematology
