Dr. Lauren Campbell, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lauren Campbell, MD is a dermatologist in Cypress, TX. She currently practices at Cypress Dermatology and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cypress Dermatology LLC
    27700 Highway 290 Ste 490, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 895-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • Boon-Chapman
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Christian Care
  • Cigna
  • Community Health Choice
  • CoreSource
  • Galaxy Health Network
  • Golden Rule
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
  • Molina Healthcare
  • MultiPlan
  • MVP Health Care
  • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
  • PHCS
  • Provider Select, Inc.
  • Superior HealthPlan
  • Three Rivers Provider Network
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Lauren Campbell, MD

Dermatology
  • Dermatology
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Female
  • Female
Gender
1447406400
  • 1447406400
NPI Number
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(12)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lauren Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

