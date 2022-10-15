Dr. Lauren Byrne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Byrne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Byrne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Byrne works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Sky Urology1072 W Chandler Blvd Ste 108, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 933-5557Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Health Concepts
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CopperPoint Mutual
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Medlife
- Mercy Care
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Prime Health Services
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byrne?
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Byrne and team. I had prostate problem and contacted Dr. Byrne who explained in detail various options available for my treatment. She was very thorough and listened to all my questions patiently. I had my surgery done. Very polite, professional and caring!
About Dr. Lauren Byrne, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1265588859
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University Hospital-General Surgery|Case Western Reserve University Hospital-Urology
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Cornell College
- Urological Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrne works at
Dr. Byrne has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.