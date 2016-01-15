Overview

Dr. Lauren Burns, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Burns works at University Of Hospital Copley Medical Group Inc in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.