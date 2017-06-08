Overview

Dr. Lauren Burack, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Burack works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY with other offices in Carmel, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.