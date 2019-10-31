Dr. Lauren Browne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Browne, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Browne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 403, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 667-0520
- 2 1225 Harding Pl Ste 5100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-8850
-
3
Carolinas Gastroenterology15110 John J Delaney Dr Ste 120, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 512-2140
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very polite, the entire department. I was nervous and everyone explained each step, I appreciated that.
About Dr. Lauren Browne, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225096878
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
