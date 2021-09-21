Dr. Lauren Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
I have visited the office of Dr. Lauren Brown twice for an annual check-up and a hearing test. She is patient, thorough, acutely attentive to all questions and yet relaxed in demeanor. She is adept at explaining a condition and how to address it both clinically and by using practical solutions. Slight hearing loss, tinnitus, ear iitch, a tonsil stone--I had a variety of irritating problems to be analyzed and to get advice about. Dr. Brown is one the case.
About Dr. Lauren Brown, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1558748640
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.