Dr. Lauren Branchini, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Branchini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA.
Locations
UMass Memorial Eye Center281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-6855
Eyesight and Surgery Associates382 N Main St Ste 101, East Longmeadow, MA 01028 Directions (413) 525-8601
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Branchini. She answered all my questions and put me at ease. Seeing again is amazing. Her staff was also wonderful. Thank you!!
About Dr. Lauren Branchini, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branchini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branchini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Branchini has seen patients for Blepharitis and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branchini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Branchini speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Branchini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branchini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branchini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branchini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.