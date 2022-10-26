Dr. Lauren Boshnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boshnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Boshnick, MD
Dr. Lauren Boshnick, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd1639 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (844) 233-1662Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - St. Johns71 Doctors Village Dr Ste 304, St Johns, FL 32259 Directions (844) 233-3056Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I had an appointment with Dr. Boshnick and she was fantastic. Did not rush me and gave me a thorough exam. Even found a cancer spot that needed to be treated. The appointment was very quick and I had almost no wait time. Fantastic front desk as well!
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1093219610
Dr. Boshnick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boshnick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boshnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Boshnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boshnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boshnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boshnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.