Dr. Lauren Bonner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Bonner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Locations
1
Valley Hospital Phoenix3550 E Pinchot Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 952-3903
2
Scottsdale Mental Health and Wellness Institute Pllc8350 E Raintree Dr Ste 130, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 571-1909
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bonner is smart, compassionate and knows her medicine. She offers virtual visits and is prompt when refills are needed. I would view any negative reviews with a 'grain of salt', as she is a psychiatrist and works with many types of patients with mental health diseases- addiction, schizophrenia. I have not been in the office, but the virtual appts are easy. One issue is the web portal doesn't have billing or other information uploaded.
About Dr. Lauren Bonner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1740265990
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonner works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonner.
