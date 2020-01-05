See All Cardiologists in Great Neck, NY
Cardiology
Dr. Lauren Boglioli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Boglioli works at Lauren R Boglioli MD PLLC in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Lauren R. Boglioli MD Pllc
    889 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Carotid Artery Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Coronary Angiogram
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Treadmill Stress Test
Unstable Angina
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Tumors, Malignant
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    Jan 05, 2020
    These reviews are so inconsistent. Who loves and who hates her. Something is wrong here. She was my mother's doctor and she was always kind, friendly and has a great bedside manner. Once when my mother fell and I was going to take her to the emergency room, Dr Boglioli said don't torture her with the emergency room bring her to my office.
    Confused — Jan 05, 2020
    About Dr. Lauren Boglioli, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1427041847
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Boglioli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boglioli is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Boglioli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boglioli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Boglioli works at Lauren R Boglioli MD PLLC in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Boglioli's profile.

    Dr. Boglioli has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boglioli on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Boglioli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boglioli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boglioli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boglioli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

