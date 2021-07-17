See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Pediatrics
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lauren Boehm, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Boehm works at Pediatric Associates Of NYC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Associates Of NYC
    20 Plaza St Ste A7, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 857-5500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phenylketonuria Screening
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Wellness Examination
Phenylketonuria Screening
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Wellness Examination

Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Lauren Boehm, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1487189700
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lauren Boehm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boehm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boehm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Boehm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boehm works at Pediatric Associates Of NYC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Boehm’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boehm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boehm.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boehm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boehm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

