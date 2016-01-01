See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lauren Bishop, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Lauren Bishop, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Bishop works at ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle
    5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Female Infertility
Female Infertility
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lauren Bishop, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1063703494
    Board Certifications
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
