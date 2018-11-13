Dr. Lauren Beaven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Beaven, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Beaven, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Locations
UK Markey Cancer Center800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-6486Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UK Healthcare -Obstetrics & Gynecology202 BEVINS LN, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (859) 323-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing. I have recommended her to friends.
About Dr. Lauren Beaven, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Beaven works at
