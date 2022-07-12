Overview

Dr. Lauren Basile, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Basile works at Colorado Surgical Arts in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.