See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Lauren Basile, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lauren Basile, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Basile works at Colorado Surgical Arts in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Surgical Arts PC
    3701 S Clarkson St Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 385-0998
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biopsy
Bone Grafting
Corrective Jaw Surgery
Biopsy
Bone Grafting
Corrective Jaw Surgery

Treatment frequency



Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Corrective Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Canine Treatment Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Receded Lower Jaw Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Lauren Basile, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417299132
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Basile, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basile works at Colorado Surgical Arts in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Basile’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Basile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.