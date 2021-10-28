Overview

Dr. Lauren Barry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Barry works at The Woman's Clinic in Jackson, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.