Dr. Lauren Bakios, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lauren Bakios, MD is an Urology Specialist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Bakios works at
Locations
Brown Urology195 Collyer St Ste 201, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 272-7799Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 847-1340
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bakios removed a kidney stone for me recently and because of a high PSA score, did a biopsy of my prostate which revealed Cancer. I will always be grateful for her surgical skill & diagnosis. Thanks Dr Bakios PS the prostate removal by Dr Elsamra went really well. thanks, tony
About Dr. Lauren Bakios, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1912310301
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakios has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
