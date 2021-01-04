Dr. Lauren Aymen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aymen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Aymen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Aymen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Aymen works at
Locations
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Lauren Aymen for Headache and Migraines. She is the best neurologist I've ever been to and listens to me.
About Dr. Lauren Aymen, DO
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1659667665
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
- St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren, Mich.
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Bowling Green State University
- Neurology
