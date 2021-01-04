See All Neurologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Lauren Aymen, DO

Neurology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lauren Aymen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Aymen works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farmington Hills Office
    28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 553-0010
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Headache
Chronic Neck Pain
Migraine
Headache
Chronic Neck Pain

Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Tension-Type Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 04, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Lauren Aymen for Headache and Migraines. She is the best neurologist I've ever been to and listens to me.
    — Jan 04, 2021
    About Dr. Lauren Aymen, DO

    • Neurology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659667665
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
    • St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren, Mich.
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Bowling Green State University
    • Neurology
