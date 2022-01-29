Dr. Lauren Archer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Archer, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Archer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Largo8250 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 250, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (386) 224-6964
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with their very friendly and professional care.
About Dr. Lauren Archer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- National Naval Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Archer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Archer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Archer
Dr. Archer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Archer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.