Dr. Lauren Alberta-Wszolek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alberta-Wszolek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Alberta-Wszolek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Alberta-Wszolek, MD is a Dermatologist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Alberta-Wszolek works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Concord290 Baker Ave Ste N220, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-9023Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Dermatology Associates of Concord Inc625 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 354-5658
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alberta-Wszolek?
Dr. Alberta’s office staff was very helpful and quickly scheduled me for an early morning appointment. Dr. Alberta was prompt and first listened to my skin concerns. She proceeded to do a thorough examination, while clearly explaining in clear understandable terms what my skin condition is and what causes it. I have the ultimate confidence and trust in Dr. Alberta, as well as in her diagnoses and treatment. She is an excellent dermatologist.
About Dr. Lauren Alberta-Wszolek, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1356490163
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- Lahey Clinic
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- College of the Holy Cross
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alberta-Wszolek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberta-Wszolek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alberta-Wszolek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alberta-Wszolek works at
Dr. Alberta-Wszolek has seen patients for Shingles and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alberta-Wszolek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Alberta-Wszolek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alberta-Wszolek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alberta-Wszolek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alberta-Wszolek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.