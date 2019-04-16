Dr. Lauren Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Gandhi, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Locations
Novant Health Premier Medical Associates3333 Brookview Hills Blvd Ste 204, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7395
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gandhi?
Under Dr Gandhi's care for more than 10 years. She is knowledgeable, caring and has provided excellent care for my AK, basal cell and squamous cell issues. She has biopsied at appropriate times, treated with both med and excision. She has referred me for MOHS surgery when appropriate for excision on face and head. I highly recommend Dr. Lauren Gandhi!
About Dr. Lauren Gandhi, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1447257092
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt U
- Vanderbilt U
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
