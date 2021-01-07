Dr. Lauren Acevedo-Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acevedo-Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Acevedo-Molina, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Acevedo-Molina, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Acevedo-Molina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bach & Godofsky Infectious Disease6010 Pointe West Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 269-8066
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acevedo-Molina?
Conscientious and communicative
About Dr. Lauren Acevedo-Molina, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1316333669
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acevedo-Molina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acevedo-Molina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acevedo-Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acevedo-Molina works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Acevedo-Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acevedo-Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acevedo-Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acevedo-Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.