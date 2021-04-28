Overview

Dr. Lauren Aber, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Manchester, CT. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Aber works at First Line Dental in Manchester, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.