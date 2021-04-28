Dr. Lauren Aber, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Aber, DMD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Aber, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Manchester, CT. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Aber works at
Locations
-
1
First Line Dental238C TOLLAND TPKE, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 259-4036Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Meriden Dental Group35 Pleasant St Ste 2D, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (203) 599-0518
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, timely , and efficient
About Dr. Lauren Aber, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1083264998
Education & Certifications
- Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine
Dr. Aber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes.
Dr. Aber accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Aber works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
