Dr. Laurel Sofer, MD

Urology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Laurel Sofer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler Sch Med-Tel Aviv U and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North, Florida Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Sofer works at Z Urology - Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL, Lauderdale Lakes, FL and Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Z Urology - Boca Raton
    9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 402, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5104
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Z Urology - Coral Springs
    5850 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 106, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 692-6409
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Z Urology - Fort Lauderdale
    2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 308, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5107
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Z Urology - Pompano Beach
    990 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 692-6450
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health North
  • Florida Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uroflowmetry
STD Screening
Bladder Function Test
Uroflowmetry
STD Screening
Bladder Function Test

Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bladder Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Radical Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Sling Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 27, 2022
    The doctor is very nice. Makes it easy to talk to about any delicate subject. She was very thorough. The staff was also nice. They did several tests during the appointment without having to come back with a new appointment. Just wish her office was closer.
    Pied — May 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laurel Sofer, MD
    About Dr. Laurel Sofer, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326456674
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Sackler Sch Med-Tel Aviv U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurel Sofer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sofer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sofer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sofer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sofer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sofer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sofer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

