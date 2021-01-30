Overview

Dr. Laurel Morton, MD is a Dermatologist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with New England Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Morton works at Dedham Medical Associates Inc in Dedham, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.