Dr. Laurie McKillip, MD is a Pediatric Nurse Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Nursing, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. McKillip works at Laurie McKillip MD in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.