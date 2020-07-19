Dr. Laurie McKillip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKillip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatric Advanced Practice Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
- TX
- Conroe
- Dr. Laurie McKillip, MD
Dr. Laurie McKillip, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurie McKillip, MD is a Pediatric Nurse Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Nursing, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. McKillip works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Laurie McKillip, MD690 S LOOP 336 W, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (713) 442-6661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Chickenpox
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pinworm
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. McKillip?
Dr. McKillip has been both of my girl's Dr. since the day they were born and she has been fantastic from the start. She explained away the fears I had when my oldest was young and I was completely overprotective. Her nurses are great and have the quickest hands with a shot I have ever seen.
About Dr. Laurie McKillip, MD
- Pediatric Nursing
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1578622551
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKillip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKillip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKillip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKillip works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. McKillip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKillip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKillip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKillip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.