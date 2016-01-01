Dr. Laurel Hastings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hastings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Hastings, MD
Dr. Laurel Hastings, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6178
Einstein Vascular - Philadelphia5401 Old York Rd # KLEIN363, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6178
Einstein Vascular Surgery at Plymouth Meeting633 W Germantown Pike Ste 200, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (484) 622-7920
- Vascular Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1821330093
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Hastings has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hastings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hastings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hastings.
