Dr. Laurel Geraghty, MD

Dermatology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurel Geraghty, MD is a Dermatologist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. Geraghty works at Dermatology And Laser Assoc in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Impetigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology And Laser Assoc
    2959 Siskiyou Blvd Ste B, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 773-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Impetigo
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Perioral Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 13, 2022
    My exam went well and Dr. Geraghty found a possible pre cancerous area on my face. I plan to return for some cosmetic treatments
    Deborah Gadberry — Aug 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Laurel Geraghty, MD
    About Dr. Laurel Geraghty, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548526114
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurel Geraghty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geraghty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geraghty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geraghty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geraghty works at Dermatology And Laser Assoc in Medford, OR. View the full address on Dr. Geraghty’s profile.

    Dr. Geraghty has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Impetigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geraghty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Geraghty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geraghty.

