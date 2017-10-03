Dr. Laurel Feiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Feiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurel Feiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Feiner works at
Locations
Laurel Feiner40 Bey Lea Rd Ste B103, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 349-1012
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
last year I had my eyes examined at a very large Ophthalmology practice here in Toms River. I was less than thrilled with how I was treated. This year my PCP suggested Dr. Feiner. I was thrilled with all aspects of my examination. Everyone was kind and considerate and, most importantly, thorough. I am diabetic so yearly eye exams are crucial to my continued good health. Dr. Feiner explained everything she was doing and made some excellent recommendations re: my diabetes
About Dr. Laurel Feiner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1972556454
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feiner works at
Dr. Feiner has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiner.
