Dr. Laurel Cushing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurel Cushing, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Memorial Health, Maple Grove Hospital and Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Cushing works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group3300 Oakdale Ave N Ste AP-110, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
North Memorial Health Specialty Clinic - Maple Grove9825 Hospital Dr # 10, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- Maple Grove Hospital
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was afraid of my long-standing diabetic foot infection. Treated by multiple providers without receiving clear answers or follow up. Very glad to be referred to Dr. Cushing. Dr. Cushing and I had a thorough conversation and she listened to me carefully and explained complicated topics clearly. I'm very grateful for her care - and that of the whole office. Her nurse was respectful and the professional at front desk was warm. Thank you.
About Dr. Laurel Cushing, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1659579324
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Minnesota
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
