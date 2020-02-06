Dr. Laurel Cummings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Cummings, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laurel Cummings, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED.
Hunter Holmes McGuire VAMC1201 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23249 Directions (804) 675-5000
Commonwealth Dermatology7001 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 282-0831
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
I like this practice a lot. Would recommend anyone. I thanked the lady that referred me.
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Greater Balt Med Ctr
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- University Of Maryland
- Dermatology
Dr. Cummings accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cummings has seen patients for Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cummings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.