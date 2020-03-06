Overview

Dr. Laurel Blakemore, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Children's National Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Blakemore works at UF Health ORTHOcare in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.