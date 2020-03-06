See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Laurel Blakemore, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurel Blakemore, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Children's National Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Blakemore works at UF Health ORTHOcare in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Institute
    3450 Hull Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 273-7001
    Pediatric Specialists of Virginia
    3023 Hamaker Ct Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 876-2788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's National Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthrogryposis - Severe Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Short Stature - Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 06, 2020
    We recently met with Dr. Blakemore who determined my daughter is a candidate for VBT as opposed to a large spinal fusion (approx. T3-L3). I appreciate her taking the time to assess whether or not my child was a candidate and proposing a better way to treat her rapidly increasing curve.
    About Dr. Laurel Blakemore, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1831289206
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Residency
    • University of Michigan
    Internship
    • Stanford Affliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurel Blakemore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blakemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blakemore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blakemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blakemore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blakemore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blakemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blakemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

