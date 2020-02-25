Dr. Laurel Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Blair, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurel Blair, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Blair works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists Ltd.10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 914-2420
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blair?
very nice and professional, rare these days
About Dr. Laurel Blair, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1750510855
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blair works at
Dr. Blair speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.