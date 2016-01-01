Dr. Bessey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurel Bessey, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurel Bessey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, WI.
Dr. Bessey works at
Locations
Department of Psychiatry6001 Research Park Blvd, Madison, WI 53719 Directions (608) 232-3171Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University Hospital600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Directions (608) 263-6106
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laurel Bessey, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1811329691
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bessey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bessey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bessey has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bessey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bessey. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bessey.
